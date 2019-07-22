Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Over 560 PPP contracts concluded in H1 2019

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
22 July 2019, 17:49
Over 560 PPP contracts concluded in H1 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 565 PPP contracts have been concluded as of July 1, 2019, according to Vice Minister of National Economy Madi Takiyev who said it at a press conference in Nur-Sultan today, primeminister.kz informs.

As the Vice Minister noted, the development of PPP in Kazakhstan began in 2006 with the adoption of the Law ‘On Concession’ and began to gain momentum with the adoption of the Law ‘On Public-Private Partnership’ in 2015.

As of July 1, 565 PPP contracts were concluded to the amount of 1.29 trillion tenge. 9 of them are republican projects and 556 are local ones. 620 projects worth 1.89 trillion tenge are at the preparation stage.

«The largest number of projects falls on the sphere of education, health care, housing and utilities, culture and sports,» said the Vice Minister.

Government of Kazakhstan   Ministry of National Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand