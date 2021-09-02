Over 559,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Some 559,368 were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty region, the sanitary and epidemiological control of Almaty region reports.

As of today, 678,876 people were administered the 1st shot of the vaccine against coronavirus infection, while 559,368 received the 2nd.

As of September 2, 43,795 laboratory confirmed cases were recorded in the region. 30,950 has clinical symptoms of the virus.

Over the past 24 hours 282 new coronavirus cases were registered. 55 out of 282 cases are children under 14 and 39 schoolchildren.

The growth rate as compared to the past 2 weeks dropped from 1.0% to 0.9%.

The most cases were registered in Alakol, Balkhash districts, it said in a statement.



