Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 559,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 September 2021, 12:55
Over 559,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Some 559,368 were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty region, the sanitary and epidemiological control of Almaty region reports.

As of today, 678,876 people were administered the 1st shot of the vaccine against coronavirus infection, while 559,368 received the 2nd.

As of September 2, 43,795 laboratory confirmed cases were recorded in the region. 30,950 has clinical symptoms of the virus.

Over the past 24 hours 282 new coronavirus cases were registered. 55 out of 282 cases are children under 14 and 39 schoolchildren.

The growth rate as compared to the past 2 weeks dropped from 1.0% to 0.9%.

The most cases were registered in Alakol, Balkhash districts, it said in a statement.


Almaty region   Coronavirus   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires