Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Over 531 thou teens receive 1st shot of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

    4 February 2022, 11:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 531 thousand teens have been administered the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    According to the commission, 551,737 teenagers, 26,845 pregnant women and 85,814 nursing mothers, have been given the first shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan.

    The second shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 293,447 teens, 16,901 pregnant women, and 49,616 nursing women.

    It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.

    Notably, the country has reported 6,648 daily COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 13,374 Kazakhstanis have recovered from the disease over the past day.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Pfizer
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    4 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
    5 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival