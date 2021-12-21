Over 52,000 get vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – Over 52,000 people got vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional health office, a total of 52,770 East Kazakhstan residents were inoculated with Pfizer vaccine, including over 48,000 teenagers, about 3,700 nursing mothers and about 1,100 pregnant women.

The first batch of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine consisting of 35,100 doses arrived in the region on November 11.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.

According to the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as of December 20, 177,046 teenagers, 13,135 pregnant women, and 32,403 nursing mothers have been inoculated with the 1st component of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine across Kazakhstan.

The second component of Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 41,135 teenagers, 3,246 pregnant women and 8,220 nursing mothers countrywide.



