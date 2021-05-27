Over 51 thou people get first COVID-19 vaccine component in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 908 people have received the first component of COVID-19 vaccines in Atyrau region over the past day as mass COVID-19 vaccination continues, Kazinform correspondent reports.

908 Atyrau region residents, including 45 health workers, 19 teachers, nine police officers, 13 students, 17 law enforcement workers, five civil servants, seven chronically ill persons, and 739 local residents, have received the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac, and Hayat-Vax vaccines in the past 24 hours, the region’s health office said.

Since February 1 the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac, and Hayat-Vax vaccines have been administered to 51,511 people of the region. 20,712 have so far been given the second vaccine component.

There are 31 stationary and 10 mobile COVID-19 vaccination centers in Atyrau region.

Earlier it was reported that the region had reported a surge in new COVID-19 cases.

Recall that the vaccintion campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination capaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.