19 August 2022 13:01

Over 500 volunteers to join organization of intl religious congress in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Volunteers will actively participate in organization of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev said addressing the participants of the I Central Asian Forum of Volunteers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Congress will take place September 14-15, 2022 in Nur-Sultan and will gather more than 100 delegations from 51 countries of the world. Pope Francis, Chief Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed at-Tayeb, Chief Rabbi of Israel and many other religious leaders are expected to participate in the event. «This will be a unique and historical event,» Maulen Ashimbayev said.

The major goal of the Congress is to promote the interreligious, inter-civilizational dialogue, peace and harmony, as well as search for joint responses to modern world challenges.

The theme of the oncoming Congress is «The Role of Religious Leaders in Social and Spiritual Development of the Mankind in Post-Pandemic Period.»

«More than 500 volunteers will help us organize this largescale international project. I avail myself of this opportunity and welcome the participants of today’s forum to join this historical event,» Ashimbayev added.

He noted that the Senate will keep monitoring the issues of further development of volunteerism and is ready to provide all-round support to the development of volunteer movement in cooperation with parliamentarians of Central Asian states.