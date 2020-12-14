Go to the main site
    Over 500 treated for coronavirus in Atyrau reigon

    14 December 2020, 17:15

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 513 people are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 - both at hospital and at home - in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

    «58 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours in Atyrau region. 13 fresh COVID-19 cases have been registered in Atyrau city and 30 – at the Tengiz oilfield,» the press service of the regional healthcare department revealed.

    Nine patients have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the region in the past 24 hours.

    229 patients are treated at home, whereas 55 are staying at the regional in-patient facilities. Plus, 229 people are treated at the in-patient facility at the Tengiz oilfield.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 747 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19
