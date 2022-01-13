Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Over 500 thou citizens received 1st component of COVID-19 vaccine in Nur-Sultan

    13 January 2022, 11:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered to over 515,000 people in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As of today, the first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered to over 515 thousand people or 72% of the eligible population and the second component to almost 490 thousand people in the city of Nur-Sultan.

    Both Pfizer vaccine components have been administered to 10,400 people, including over 6,800 teens, 3,300 pregnant and over 200 nursing mothers.

    As of today, over 24 thousand people out of medical workers, teachers, members of the security forces, people over 60 and immunocompromised people as well as personnel and contingent of the medical and social facilities have received COVID-19 booster shots in Nur-Sultan.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Pfizer
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year