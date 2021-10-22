Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

Over 500 people treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 October 2021, 15:13
Over 500 people treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 44 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Of the 44 COVID-19 fresh cases, 31 have been registered in Atyrau city. The Tengiz oilfield has reported four fresh COVID-19 cases as a result of screenings. The region’s Inderisk district has reported five new daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Isatay district – two, Kurmangasinsk district – one, and Makatsk district– one.

Out of the 44 fresh daily cases, 27 are with symptoms and 17 are without symptoms.

Over the past day, 63 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the region.

315 residents of Atyrau region are under coronavirus treatment at home, 107 at the modular hospital, 13 at the second regional hospital, 34 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 71 at the hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

Atyrau region is in the «yellow zone» in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA