Over 500 involved in firefighting efforts in Abai region

Kudrenok Tatyana
19 June 2023, 12:35
SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Over 500 firefighters are involved in the firefighting efforts to fully extinguish the wildfires in Abai region, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of emergencies.

6 aircrafts and 167 units of firefighting equipment are involved in the firefighting operation as well.

A total of 7,951 tons of water were released by helicopter over the wildfires raging in the region since June 10.

The wildfires in the region were reportedly localized on June 14.

Recall that 14 foresters and one tractor operator died as a result of the wildfires raging in the region.


