Over 50 thou people revaccinated against COVID-19 in Mangistau rgn

AKTAU. KAZINFORM – 51,741 people have been given COVID-19 booster shots in Mangistau region, Galiya Kaliyeva, head of the health office of the region, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Kaliyeva, out of those received COVID-19 booster shots, 8,149 are teachers, 6,928 health workers, and 5,121 law enforcement officials. They also include 4,439 workers of industrial enterprises, 3,027 fly-in/fly-out employees, 1,237 civil servants, and 943 employees of trade enterprises. As of today, 596 pregnant women, 1,273 people over 50 years old, and others have been revaccinated against the coronavirus infection in the region.

It is said that COVID-19 booster shots are administered at 26 clinics in Mangistau reigon.

The first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered to 231,909 people (59.7%) and the second component – 220,298 people (56.7%) in Mangistau region.

As Kaliyeva said, the region has received a total of 699,685 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. In total, 452,207 people have been administered vaccines against the coronavirus infection.

The region has received 156,610 doses of Pfizer vaccine. So far, 16,266 people have been administered the first jab of the vaccine. The second jab has been given to 11,784 residents of Mangistau region.

There are Sinovac Vero Cell and Pfizer vaccines in the region.