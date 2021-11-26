Over 50% of Akmola region residents fully immunized against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 50% of residents of Akmola region have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, akim (governor) of the region Yermek Marzhikpayev said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the press conference of the Central Communications Service governor Marzhikpayev confirmed that over 300,000 people or 64% of eligible population have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. The second component, in his words, has been administered to 58% of Akmola region residents.

Governor Marzhikpayev stressed that vaccination is the most effective way to fight the coronavirus pandemic. He went on to reveal that over 35,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to the region.

To date, 500 teenagers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the region with the written consent of their parents.

At the press briefing Yermek Marzhikpayev talked about the epidemiological situation in the region, emphasizing that most residents fail to follow the quarantine restrictions.



