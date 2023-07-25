Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kostanay region

    Over 50 measles cases reported in Kostanay region

    25 July 2023, 16:39

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – New cases of measles are on the rise in Kostanay region, head of the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department Yermukhambet Dauletbayev said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    A total of 57 cases of measles were reported in the region, including 47 cases in Kostanay city, 4 cases in Rudny, 2 in Arkalyk, and one case in Auliyekol, Zhitikar, Zhangeldy and Denisovsk districts apiece.

    The number of fresh cases of measles peaked on June 15-21 when Kostanay region reported 17 cases, according to Dauletbayev.

    He also revealed that the epidemiological situation with measles had worsened as 2,596 cases had been registered across the country since the beginning of the year. Of those, 1,062 cases were added in Almay city alone, 374 in Zhambyl region, 349 in Almaty region, 168 in Atyrau region, 139 in Astana city and 96 in Shymkent city.

    Those non-vaccinated constitute 71.4 per cent of the freshly reported measles cases, Dauletbayev added.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kostanay region Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 1,000 measles cases reported in Almaty
    Boy, 6, plummets from 5th floor in Kostanay
    Contracts worth 700bln tenge to be signed in Kostanay
    Mass poisoning in Karaganda: 2 more teens to be discharged from hospital
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target
    5 Census 2022: Brazil home to 1.69 mi indigenous people