Over 50 measles cases reported in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – New cases of measles are on the rise in Kostanay region, head of the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department Yermukhambet Dauletbayev said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A total of 57 cases of measles were reported in the region, including 47 cases in Kostanay city, 4 cases in Rudny, 2 in Arkalyk, and one case in Auliyekol, Zhitikar, Zhangeldy and Denisovsk districts apiece.

The number of fresh cases of measles peaked on June 15-21 when Kostanay region reported 17 cases, according to Dauletbayev.

He also revealed that the epidemiological situation with measles had worsened as 2,596 cases had been registered across the country since the beginning of the year. Of those, 1,062 cases were added in Almay city alone, 374 in Zhambyl region, 349 in Almaty region, 168 in Atyrau region, 139 in Astana city and 96 in Shymkent city.

Those non-vaccinated constitute 71.4 per cent of the freshly reported measles cases, Dauletbayev added.