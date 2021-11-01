Over 50 kids, 17 pregnant women treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 50 children and 17 pregnant women are being treated for the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the healthcare department of Atyrau region, presently 17 expectant mothers are receiving treatment for COVID-19. Of these, 11 are staying at the regional infectious facilities, while 6 are being treated at home.

57 children have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection. Three of them are being treated at the regional infectious facilities, while the rest are receiving an outpatient treatment.

Earlier it was reported that 20 people had contracted COVID-19 in the region in the past day.

To date, some 215,000 people have been inoculated against the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region.

It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign started in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to be vaccinated against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination for all eligible citizens of Kazakhstan kicked off on April 2, 2021.



