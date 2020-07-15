Over 50 countries submit purchase requests for Russia's anti-COVID-19 Avifavir

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Over 50 countries, including Brazil and Saudi Arabia, submitted requests to procure the Russian-made Avifavir anti-coronavirus drug, Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev stated in his column for the Newsweek magazine. Kazinform has learnt from TASS.

«Avifavir has already been bought not only by Russia's neighbours Belarus and Kazakhstan but also by Colombia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Peru and many other countries with more than 50 countries submitting purchase requests,» he said.

According to him, the production of Avifavir has been increased to 300,000 courses a month, to supply both local and international demand.



