    Over 50 coronavirus patients in Nur-Sultan on life support

    11 August 2021, 18:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «243 coronavirus patients are staying in the intensive care units in Nur-Sultan, while 55 of them are on life support,» head of the public healthcare department of Nur-Sultan Timur Muratov told a briefing.

    He stressed that coronavirus became aggressive and affects not only the respiratory system. «Mutated virus affects younger people aged 25 and older. They develop gastrointestinal upset, nervous system disorders and pain in the joints,» he said.

    According to him, people with moderate and severe COVID-19 symptoms are hospitalized. Many of them are unvaccinated and those who neglected sanitary rules.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan COVID-19 Healthcare
