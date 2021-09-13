Over 50,000 die of COVID-19 in England in 1st half of 2021

LONDON. KAZINFORM - More than 50,000 people in England have died due to the coronavirus in the first half of 2021, according to official statistics released on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Office of National Statistics (ONS) data shows that a total of 51,281 deaths were seen in the country between Jan.2 and July 2 this year.

The data also shows that, 38,964 of those who died did not have any COVID-19 vaccine and 11,677 others had only single dose.

The number of those who died after having two doses is 640, a number that corresponds to 1.2 % of the deaths, the ONS said.

The average age of those who lost their lives after receiving two doses is 84.

A total of 214,701 deaths, which were not related to COVID-19, were seen in the same period in England.



