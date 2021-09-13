Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Over 50,000 die of COVID-19 in England in 1st half of 2021

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 September 2021, 21:14
Over 50,000 die of COVID-19 in England in 1st half of 2021

LONDON. KAZINFORM - More than 50,000 people in England have died due to the coronavirus in the first half of 2021, according to official statistics released on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Office of National Statistics (ONS) data shows that a total of 51,281 deaths were seen in the country between Jan.2 and July 2 this year.

The data also shows that, 38,964 of those who died did not have any COVID-19 vaccine and 11,677 others had only single dose.

The number of those who died after having two doses is 640, a number that corresponds to 1.2 % of the deaths, the ONS said.

The average age of those who lost their lives after receiving two doses is 84.

A total of 214,701 deaths, which were not related to COVID-19, were seen in the same period in England.


Coronavirus   World News   Europe   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand