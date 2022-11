21 October 2022, 09:50

Over 5 mln revaccinated against COVID-19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of October 21 this year some 10,841,112 people were administered the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 10, 601,773 were fully vaccinated. 5,590,236 were revaccinated.

As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 36 new COVID-19 cases.