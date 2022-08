6 August 2022 12:15

Over 5 mln Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare has updated the figures of vaccination of the population against the COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

Thus, the first dose of the vaccine was administered to 10,797,752 people, and the second dose was inoculated to 10,531,166 people.

5,123,056 Kazakhstanis were revaccinated.