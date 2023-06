Over 5 mln fully vaccinated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated its official vaccination rates data the countrywide, Kazinform reports.

As of August 23, 6,369,263 people in Kazakhstan were administered the 1st dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, while 5,013,064 received the 2nd dose, the Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.