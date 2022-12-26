Go to the main site
    Over 5 mln foreigners entered Kazakhstan this year

    26 December 2022, 12:17

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Interior Ministry briefed on the country’s migration situation. According to the acting chairman of the migration service committee, Aslan Atalykov, over 5 mln foreigners entered Kazakhstan this year, Kazinform reports.

    The most up to 2,900,000 people arrived in Kazakhstan from Russia. 2,300,000 nationals of Uzbekistan, 730,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, over 330,000 of Tajikistan, and 90,000 of Türkiye entered Kazakhstan in 2022.

    He added that 650,000 foreigners are staying temporarily in Kazakhstan as of now, while almost 6 mln left the country.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Kazakhstan Ministry of Internal Affairs
