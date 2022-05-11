Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Over 5.97m Belarusians fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    11 May 2022, 22:15

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - Over 6.323 million people in Belarus have got the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, of them over 5.979 million have completed the vaccination regimen, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry, BelTA reports.

    Over 125,600 teenagers aged 12-17 received one shot of the vaccine, of them more than 97,200 children were fully vaccinated.

    Thus, 67.6% of the country's population received one dose of the vaccine, 64% were fully vaccinated.

    Belarusians are also getting booster shots of the vaccine, with 7.51% of the population having completed it so far.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Belarus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
    4 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    5 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region