Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Over 5.97m Belarusians fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 May 2022, 22:15
Over 5.97m Belarusians fully vaccinated against COVID-19

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Over 6.323 million people in Belarus have got the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, of them over 5.979 million have completed the vaccination regimen, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry, BelTA reports.

Over 125,600 teenagers aged 12-17 received one shot of the vaccine, of them more than 97,200 children were fully vaccinated.

Thus, 67.6% of the country's population received one dose of the vaccine, 64% were fully vaccinated.

Belarusians are also getting booster shots of the vaccine, with 7.51% of the population having completed it so far.


Coronavirus   Belarus   World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region