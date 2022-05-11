Over 5.97m Belarusians fully vaccinated against COVID-19

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Over 6.323 million people in Belarus have got the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, of them over 5.979 million have completed the vaccination regimen, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry, BelTA reports.

Over 125,600 teenagers aged 12-17 received one shot of the vaccine, of them more than 97,200 children were fully vaccinated.

Thus, 67.6% of the country's population received one dose of the vaccine, 64% were fully vaccinated.

Belarusians are also getting booster shots of the vaccine, with 7.51% of the population having completed it so far.