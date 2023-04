Over 5.7 mln revaccinated against COVID

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of April 7 some 10,865,354 people were administered the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, and 10,638,775 received both. 5,778,858 people were boosted, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

As earlier reported, 52 new COVID cases were recorded in Kazakhstan last day.