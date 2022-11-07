Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 5.6mln Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19

7 November 2022, 10:05
Over 5.6mln Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19
7 November 2022, 10:05

Over 5.6mln Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare has updated the figures on vaccination of the population of Kazakhstan against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

10,844,174 people have received the 1st component of the vaccine as of November 7, 2022. The 2nd shot has been administered to 10,607,250 people. 5,629,544 Kazakhstanis have been revaccinated.


Related news
9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Read also
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
Bill Gates announces $7 billion for African programs
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,546 with 60 new fatalities — crisis center
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News