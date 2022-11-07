Over 5.6mln Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare has updated the figures on vaccination of the population of Kazakhstan against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

10,844,174 people have received the 1st component of the vaccine as of November 7, 2022. The 2nd shot has been administered to 10,607,250 people. 5,629,544 Kazakhstanis have been revaccinated.