Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 5.5mln Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19
26 September 2022, 10:55

Over 5.5mln Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Committee for Sanitary and Epidemiological Control of the Ministry of Healthcare has update the vaccination figures of Kazakhstanis, Kazinform reports.

Thus, the first dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 10,833,787 people. 10,589,151 people received the second shot of the vaccine, a press release reads.

According the Ministry, 5.5mln Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19.
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
