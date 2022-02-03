Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 5,000 treated for COVID-19 at home in Atyrau region

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 February 2022, 16:12
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 140 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region in the past day. The region is seeing a drop in a number of fresh daily infections, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the healthcare department of Atyrau region, in the past day the region added 149 new COVID-19 cases, including 95 fresh infections in Atyrau city. 12 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported at the Tengiz oilfield.

Of 149, 59 patients had no symptoms of the coronavirus infection at all. 520 people fully recovered from COVID-19 in the region in the past 24 hours.

5,278 COVID-19 patients are treated at home, while 256 people are treated for the coronavirus infection at infectious facilities. There are no COVID-19 patients at the infectious facility at the Tengiz oilfield.

Presently, Atyrau region is in the high-risk ‘red’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Healthcare  
