    Over 5,000 servicemen will take part in 2019 International Army Games

    16 July 2019, 14:14

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Over 5,000 servicemen from 200 teams will take part in the 2019 International Army Games (ARMI-2019), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

    «The2019 Army Games will include 32 competitions on the territory of 10 countries(Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Iran, India, China, Kazakhstan, Mongoliaand Uzbekistan). Over 5,000 servicemen from over 200 teams will take part inthe games,» the defense ministry said, TASS reports.

    Russia willhost 15 competitions, including five in the Moscow region — «TankBiathlon», «Field Kitchen» for military cooks, «Guardiansof the Order» for military police, «Emergency Area» forrescuers, and «Faithful Fried» for military working dog handlers.«Marine landing» competition will be held in the Kaliningrad region.

    The 2019International Army Games will be held on August 3-17.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

