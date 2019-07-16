Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 5,000 servicemen will take part in 2019 International Army Games

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
16 July 2019, 14:14
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Over 5,000 servicemen from 200 teams will take part in the 2019 International Army Games (ARMI-2019), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

«The 2019 Army Games will include 32 competitions on the territory of 10 countries (Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Iran, India, China, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and Uzbekistan). Over 5,000 servicemen from over 200 teams will take part in the games,» the defense ministry said, TASS reports.

Russia will host 15 competitions, including five in the Moscow region — «Tank Biathlon», «Field Kitchen» for military cooks, «Guardians of the Order» for military police, «Emergency Area» for rescuers, and «Faithful Fried» for military working dog handlers. «Marine landing» competition will be held in the Kaliningrad region.

The 2019 International Army Games will be held on August 3-17.

