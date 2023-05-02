Go to the main site
    Over 5,000 rural residents get access to drinking water - Ecology Ministry

    2 May 2023, 10:54

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s sitting of the Cabinet, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Zulfiya Suleimenova informed about water supply situation in the country, Kazinform reports.

    She said there are 80 group water supply systems countrywide today, and their total length is 15,500 kilometers. Of them, 39 group water supply systems with the length of 13,400 kilometers are state-owned. They provide 655 rural settlements or 1.4 million people with water.

    According to the Minister, seven facilities on construction and reconstruction of group water supply systems in Akmola, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Ulytau and North Kazakhstan regions were put into operation in 2021-2022.

    Another facility supplies water in a test mode in Ulytau region.

    «As a result, 800 kilometers of water supply lines were built. Five rural settlement with the population of 5,800 people have been provided with water. Water supply in 51 rural settlements and three towns has been improved as well,» the Minister noted.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
