Over 5,000 people cleaned up the Yessil and Karasu rivers’ banks near capital

Almas Zheksenbekov
27 July 2019, 14:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – More than 5,000 people responded to the call of the Mayor of the city of Nur-Sultan, Altay Kulginov, to continue the #Birge #TazaQazaqstan environmental challenge, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakhstan Cabinet members led by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, public and cultural figures, athletes, volunteers, residents and guests of the capital cleaned up the banks of the Yessil and Karasu rivers by removing 16 tons of trash.

«Last week we all gathered and cleared the shores of Koyandy Reservoir. Now we see that our city has also such problems. Thank you for supporting this campaign. Now it is held nationwide,» said Mayor Altay Kulginov.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev backed #Birge #TazaQazaqstan ecological campaign. «I strongly support the ECO-Challenge movement spread across Kazakhstan on the initiative of the Government and civil society. Let’s make our country clean! Well done, volunteers!» the President tweeted.

