    Over 5,000 media sources registered in Kazakhstan

    28 June 2022, 12:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Askar Umarov told the Government meeting that the country’s media industry boasts a brisk growth, Kazinform reports.

    He said that the domestic media industry keeps growing at a brisk pace. As of today, there are over 5,000 media sources in Kazakhstan with their number growing year after year. He noted that media outlets provide news mostly in Kazakh and Russian. 853 of them provide information in Russian, 693 in Kazakh, while 1,512 provide information in three and/or more languages. At the same time, the Minister noted an increase in geography of dissemination of media sources, and variety of languages used.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Mass media Nur-Sultan
