Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.04 eur/kzt 504.09

    rub/kzt 6.74 cny/kzt 68.12
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Over 5,000 mass media registered in Kazakhstan – Deputy PM

    25 January 2023, 17:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 70 per cent of 5,000 registered mass media in Kazakhstan are either printed publications or newspapers, Deputy Prime Minister Altai Kulginov said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «In 2016 Kazakhstan had some 2,000 registered mass media, compared to over 5,000 mass media today. Of these, 70 per cent are either printed publications or newspapers,» said Kulginov at the forum of printed publications in Astana, adding that this evidences the growing potential of media sphere and its significant prospects.

    «In his pre-election campaign the Head of State gave specific instructions and set tasks to improve the information policy, the youth policy. In this light, the Ministry of Information and Social Development needs to work hand in hand with local executive bodies,» he noted.

    According to the Deputy Prime Minister, it is necessary to develop an effective format of carrying out the state information policy in each region.


    Photo: userscontent2.emaze.com

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Mass media Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan clinches 1st gold at 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships
    Kazakhstan to double number of children doing sports
    Canelo dances to popular Kazakh song during training
    Almaty population to reach 3mln by 2040, over 45mln sq m of housing needed
    Popular
    1 New initiatives to strengthen Almaty-Istanbul transport corridor agreed upon – ECO Secretary-General
    2 UNICEF and Dinara Saduakassova launch new charity campaign in Kazakhstan
    3 Pakistan to raise literacy rate in compliance with UN 2030 Agenda
    4 Coldest day of season grips S. Korea on last day of Lunar New Year holiday
    5 COVID-19 kills 4 more Iranians over past 24 hours