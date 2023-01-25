Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Over 5,000 mass media registered in Kazakhstan – Deputy PM

25 January 2023, 17:38
Over 5,000 mass media registered in Kazakhstan – Deputy PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 70 per cent of 5,000 registered mass media in Kazakhstan are either printed publications or newspapers, Deputy Prime Minister Altai Kulginov said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In 2016 Kazakhstan had some 2,000 registered mass media, compared to over 5,000 mass media today. Of these, 70 per cent are either printed publications or newspapers,» said Kulginov at the forum of printed publications in Astana, adding that this evidences the growing potential of media sphere and its significant prospects.

«In his pre-election campaign the Head of State gave specific instructions and set tasks to improve the information policy, the youth policy. In this light, the Ministry of Information and Social Development needs to work hand in hand with local executive bodies,» he noted.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, it is necessary to develop an effective format of carrying out the state information policy in each region.


Photo: userscontent2.emaze.com

Related news
Kazakhstan clinches 1st gold at 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships
Kazakhstan to double number of children doing sports
Canelo dances to popular Kazakh song during training
Теги:
Read also
Tokayev chairs Security Council meeting
Kazakhstan sweeps 9 medals at U 22 Asian Women’s Boxing Championships
Gulsaya Yerzhan brings Kazakhstan 2nd gold at U22 Asian Boxing Championships
Kazakhstan clinches 1st gold at 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships
Togyzkumalak and asyk atu to be included in publicly funded national sports
Kazakh Ministry eyes engaging up to 560 thou children in sports and creative clubs
Kazakhstan to double number of children doing sports
Almaty population to reach 3mln by 2040, over 45mln sq m of housing needed
News Partner
Popular
1 New initiatives to strengthen Almaty-Istanbul transport corridor agreed upon – ECO Secretary-General
2 Kazakh PM Smailov, Sakha Republic Head Aysen Nikolayev meet
3 Coldest day of season grips S. Korea on last day of Lunar New Year holiday
4 Pakistan to raise literacy rate in compliance with UN 2030 Agenda
5 UNICEF and Dinara Saduakassova launch new charity campaign in Kazakhstan

News