Over 5,000 mass media registered in Kazakhstan – Deputy PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 70 per cent of 5,000 registered mass media in Kazakhstan are either printed publications or newspapers, Deputy Prime Minister Altai Kulginov said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In 2016 Kazakhstan had some 2,000 registered mass media, compared to over 5,000 mass media today. Of these, 70 per cent are either printed publications or newspapers,» said Kulginov at the forum of printed publications in Astana, adding that this evidences the growing potential of media sphere and its significant prospects.

«In his pre-election campaign the Head of State gave specific instructions and set tasks to improve the information policy, the youth policy. In this light, the Ministry of Information and Social Development needs to work hand in hand with local executive bodies,» he noted.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, it is necessary to develop an effective format of carrying out the state information policy in each region.

