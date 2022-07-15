Go to the main site
    Over 5,000 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for coronavirus

    15 July 2022, 09:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 5,483 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    According to the interdepartmental commission for fight with COVID-19 spread, 588 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals, while 4,895 patients are at home care. 16 patients are in serious condition. Two of them are in critical condition, and one patient is on life support.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported about 1,257 fresh coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours. 239 people have recovered from the infection.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

