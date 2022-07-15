Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 5,000 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for coronavirus

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
15 July 2022, 09:23
Over 5,000 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 5,483 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the interdepartmental commission for fight with COVID-19 spread, 588 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals, while 4,895 patients are at home care. 16 patients are in serious condition. Two of them are in critical condition, and one patient is on life support.

Earlier, Kazinform reported about 1,257 fresh coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours. 239 people have recovered from the infection.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed