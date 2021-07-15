Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty region

Over 476 thou vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty rgn so far

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 July 2021, 13:19
Over 476 thou vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty rgn so far

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – 476,699 people have so far received the first component of COVID-19 vaccines and 258,403 - both components in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Since the start of the year Almaty region has received a total of 519,145 doses of the first CVOID-19 vaccine component.

According to Almaty region sanitary epidemiological department, the total COVID-19 cases stand at 28,733, of which 18,238 are symptomatic, in the region. The COVID-19 incidence rate is estimated at 1,344.3 per 100 thousand people. The growth rate has risen from 0.2% to 0.4% over the past two weeks.

The region has reported 144 COVID-19 cases, including 116 symptomatic and 28 asymptomatic ones, over the past day, with the growth rate of 0.5%. Of the fresh daily cases, 24 have been reported in children under 14, 12 in school students and three in college and university students.

The region’s COVID-19 recoveries have totaled 27,025. 30 Almaty region residents have been discharged from hospitals and 21 released from home isolation in the region in the past 24 hours.

476,699 people have so far received the first component of COVID-19 vaccines and 258,403 - both components, including 11,539 civil servants, 22,987 health workers, 37,224 teachers, 187 media reps, 3,520 persons with chronic disease, and 357,949 people of other groups, in Almaty region.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.


Almaty region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires