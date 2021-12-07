Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty region

    Over 460 students switched to online learning due to COVID-19 in Almaty rgn

    7 December 2021, 12:45

    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – 1,829 schoolchildren have contracted the coronavirus infection in Almaty region since the beginning of September. 466 students have switched to online learning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Since September 1, in total, 1,829 cases of COVID-19 in schoolchildren have been registered. As of now, 466 students of 23 classes have been switched to onlie learning.

    According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Almaty region, the number of COVID-19 cases stands at 57,439 in the region. Of these, 42,942 are symptomatic.

    Over the past day, 14 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded.

    The region’s Alakolsk district has posted two daily infections, Yenbekshikazakh district - one, Yeskeldinsk district - one, Zhambyl district - one, Karasai district - one, Karatalsk district – one, Kerbulak district - one, Koksusk district - one, Sarkan district - one, Talgar district - one, and Taldykorgan city - three.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region