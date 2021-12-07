Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 460 students switched to online learning due to COVID-19 in Almaty rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
7 December 2021, 12:45
Over 460 students switched to online learning due to COVID-19 in Almaty rgn

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – 1,829 schoolchildren have contracted the coronavirus infection in Almaty region since the beginning of September. 466 students have switched to online learning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Since September 1, in total, 1,829 cases of COVID-19 in schoolchildren have been registered. As of now, 466 students of 23 classes have been switched to onlie learning.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Almaty region, the number of COVID-19 cases stands at 57,439 in the region. Of these, 42,942 are symptomatic.

Over the past day, 14 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded.

The region’s Alakolsk district has posted two daily infections, Yenbekshikazakh district - one, Yeskeldinsk district - one, Zhambyl district - one, Karasai district - one, Karatalsk district – one, Kerbulak district - one, Koksusk district - one, Sarkan district - one, Talgar district - one, and Taldykorgan city - three.


