Over 450 people treated for COVID-19 at infectious diseases hospitals in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 459 people, including 23 kids, are under treatment for COVID-19 at infectious diseases hospitals in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty city’s health office, 119 new cases of COVID-19, including 117 symptomatic and two asymptomatic ones, have been reported in the city over the past day. 222 people have been discharged from and 49 admitted to the hospitals in the city.

459 citizens of Almaty, 23 of whom are kids, are receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 55 Almaty citizens with COVID-19 are in intensive care units, 17 on artificial lung ventilation, 28 on non-invasive artificial lung ventilation, and 11 on high flow oxygen devices.

1,013 coronavirus patients, including 964 with mild and moderate symptoms and 48 with no symptoms, are under home observation in the city.

Over the past day, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been given to 1,941 and both jabs to 1,505 in the city.

In the period from February 1 to November 22, 202, a total of 1,023,642 people were given one jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccines and 960,778 – both jabs in the city. 121,894 people aged over 60 years old have been so far vaccinated in the city.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.



