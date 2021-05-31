Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 450 COVID-19 patients treated in Atyrau region

Kudrenok Tatyana
31 May 2021, 16:00
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 460 COVID-19 patients are treated at infectious hospitals in Atyrau region as of May 31, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the latest reports, of 2,098 beds, 21.9% are occupied at healthcare facilities of the region.

29 COVID-19 patients are staying at the intensive care units, i.e. 35.8% beds are occupied. 7 COVID-19 patients are on life support.

Since the onset of the pandemic 24,135 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 22,891 people or 94,8% have fully recovered. Over 1 million PCR tests have been carried out in the region sine Match 2020.

Earlier it was reported that 1,294 people have been inoculated against the coronavirus infection during the past weekend in Atyrau region.


