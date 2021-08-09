Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Over 450 COVID-19 cases confirmed during Tokyo Olympics — Organizing Committee

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 August 2021, 15:15
Over 450 COVID-19 cases confirmed during Tokyo Olympics — Organizing Committee

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Medical specialists confirmed a total of 458 coronavirus cases during the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee announced on its website on Monday, TASS reports.

Twenty-eight infections were confirmed in the past 24 hours, while the highest number (31) was reported on August 5. The statistics cover the period from July 1 when preparations for the Olympic Games entered the final stage and athletes began to arrive in Japan.

More than 650,000 coronavirus tests were conducted during the Olympics and the preparatory stage, with 0.02% of them turning out to be positive.

Due to the worsening epidemiological situation in Tokyo, a state of emergency was extended until August 31. It stipulates, among other measures, a ban on the sale of alcohol in public catering facilities and restrictions on the number of spectators during public events. For that reason, the Tokyo Olympic Games were held from July 23 to August 8 without spectators.


Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Tokyo Olympics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay