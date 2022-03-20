Go to the main site
    Over 450 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    20 March 2022, 11:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 463 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries were logged in in West Kazakhstan region – 167. 94 people beat COVID-19 in Zhambyl region. North Kazakhstan region rounds out the top 3 with 67 COVID-19 recoveries.

    41 patients made full recovery from the coronavirus infection in Almaty region, 32 in Almaty city, 26 in Karaganda region, 12 in Pavlodar region, 9 in Nur-Sultan city, 7 in Kostanay region, 3 in Akmola region, 3 in East Kazakhstan region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, and 1 in Mangistau region.

    A total of 1,285,159 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan since the onset of the global pandemic.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

