Over 45,000 revaccinated in Mangistau region

AKTAU. KAZINFORM «Over 45,000 people were revaccinated against COVID-19 in Mangistau region,» deputy head of the regional healthcare department Askar Sagimbayev said.

45,476 people, including health workers, public servants, teachers, pregnant women and other were revaccinated as of now.

According to him, the first batch of Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 up to 2,000 doses arrived in the region on November 24. As of now Sputnik V, QazVac, VeroCell, CoronaVac and Pfizer vaccines are available for vaccination in the region.

Since February 3, 2021 up to March 24, 2022 some 213,808 people were administered the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 202,889 received both.