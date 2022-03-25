Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 45,000 revaccinated in Mangistau region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 March 2022, 07:14
Over 45,000 revaccinated in Mangistau region

AKTAU. KAZINFORM «Over 45,000 people were revaccinated against COVID-19 in Mangistau region,» deputy head of the regional healthcare department Askar Sagimbayev said.

45,476 people, including health workers, public servants, teachers, pregnant women and other were revaccinated as of now.

According to him, the first batch of Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 up to 2,000 doses arrived in the region on November 24. As of now Sputnik V, QazVac, VeroCell, CoronaVac and Pfizer vaccines are available for vaccination in the region.

Since February 3, 2021 up to March 24, 2022 some 213,808 people were administered the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 202,889 received both.


Coronavirus   Mangistau region   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region