Over 44,000 took online course at skills.enbek.kz platform

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Since the beginning of the year some 44,400 Kazakhstanis, including 11,900 jobless, have taken online courses at the skills.enbek.kz occupational training platform.

As of today, the platform has 239,100 registered users, including 47,700 people registered this year, Kazinform reports referring to the Labor and Social Protection Ministry’s press service.





Some 4,000 out of 11,900 unemployed are young people mainly from Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Kostanay, and Zhambyl regions.

The platform offers 209 online courses, 158 of which are free of charge. The duration of the courses lasts from 1 to 72 hours. The platform adds unpaid online courses in IT, ecology, and labor protection spheres, tourism, business, energy, marketing and management, and education.

As earlier reported, skills.enbek.kz is aimed at upgrading the skills of the population at large and promoting the lifelong learning concept.

Any user can access the platform at https://skills.enbek.kz/.