Over 430 treated for COVID-19 at hospitals in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The number of fresh COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Atyrau region. 64 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional healthcare department, Atyrau city alone posted 40 fresh infections in the past day. 9 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Zhylyoisk district and 3 – in Indersk district.

Of 64, 41 COVID-19 patients have corresponding symptoms.

It should be noted that 95 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

543 COVID-19 patients are treated at home. Over 430 patients are treated for the coronavirus infection at healthcare facilities of the region.

Currently, Atyrau region is in the ‘yellow’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

Earlier it was reported that 637 residents of Atyrau region had been inoculated against COVID-19 in the past day.