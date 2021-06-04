Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Over 430 treated for COVID-19 at hospitals in Atyrau region

    4 June 2021, 21:29

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The number of fresh COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Atyrau region. 64 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the regional healthcare department, Atyrau city alone posted 40 fresh infections in the past day. 9 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Zhylyoisk district and 3 – in Indersk district.

    Of 64, 41 COVID-19 patients have corresponding symptoms.

    It should be noted that 95 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

    543 COVID-19 patients are treated at home. Over 430 patients are treated for the coronavirus infection at healthcare facilities of the region.

    Currently, Atyrau region is in the ‘yellow’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

    Earlier it was reported that 637 residents of Atyrau region had been inoculated against COVID-19 in the past day.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan