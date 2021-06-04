Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 430 treated for COVID-19 at hospitals in Atyrau region

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 June 2021, 21:29
Over 430 treated for COVID-19 at hospitals in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The number of fresh COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Atyrau region. 64 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional healthcare department, Atyrau city alone posted 40 fresh infections in the past day. 9 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Zhylyoisk district and 3 – in Indersk district.

Of 64, 41 COVID-19 patients have corresponding symptoms.

It should be noted that 95 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

543 COVID-19 patients are treated at home. Over 430 patients are treated for the coronavirus infection at healthcare facilities of the region.

Currently, Atyrau region is in the ‘yellow’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

Earlier it was reported that 637 residents of Atyrau region had been inoculated against COVID-19 in the past day.

Atyrau region   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA